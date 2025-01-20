Discover the widest range of shapes, sizes and styles. Offering instant, out-of-the-box dimming and a rich quality of light, these smart bulbs let you light your home your way.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable straight out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
MR16 - smart spotlight
Upgrade your conventional spots with Hue MR16. Featuring a 12 V, bi-pin design suitable for most existing fittings, this MR16 bulb enables you to bring warm-to-cool white smart light to every corner of your home. Compatible with most transformers.¹
Fitting
Light color
Shape
Model
Pack
$59.95
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Warm-to-cool white light
- 400 lumens
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
$299.95
$179.97
White ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
$204.95
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3x B22 / BC smart bulbs (1100 lumens)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
$289.95
$173.97
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
$299.95
$179.97
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3x E27 / ES smart bulbs (1100 lumens)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Smart control
- Hue Bridge included
$289.95
$173.97
Meet the award-winning range of smart LED bulbs
Compare the Philips Hue colour ranges
Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colours of rich, powerful light.
Soft white
The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming.
Warm-to-cool white
The White Ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.
Millions of colours
The White and colour ambience range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colours of light – and yes, it instantly dims, too!
Manage your set-up with the app
Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, set scenes and more — all in the Philips Hue app.
Go hands-free with voice
Simple voice commands allow you to control your bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.
Control your way
Use the Philips Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your setup.
Use smart accessories
Philips Hue bulbs work seamlessly with smart accessories, such as the Hue dimmer switch or the Hue smart button.
Suitable for any home
All of our smart LED bulbs feature standard base sizes and types, meaning that they fit into almost any light fixture.
Works out of the box
It's as simple as screwing in a light bulb – literally. Once in your fixture, our smart LED bulbs can dim, brighten and set the mood instantly.
Where to put smart bulbs
What are the differences between White, White ambience and White and colour ambience Philips Hue bulbs?
Do Philips Hue bulbs work with normal lamps and fixtures?
What is the range of a Hue Bridge-controlled Philips Hue set-up?
What is the range of a Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue set-up?
How do I know if I can use a spotlight with my transformer?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.