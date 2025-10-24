Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Enjoy relaxing and energizing scenes or create your own routines right out of the box with the Hue White ambiance E27 starter kit. Includes Hue Bridge, 3 smart bulbs that offer the full spectrum of white light and a Smart Button.
Current price is $204.95
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60x110