  • Works in every home
  • Dimmable straight out of the box
  • Easy to install yourself
Close up of front of Hue White ambiance Starter kit: 3x B22 / BC smart bulbs (800 lumens) + Smart Button

Starter kit: 3x B22 / BC smart bulbs (800 lumens) + Smart Button

Enjoy relaxing and energizing scenes or create your own routines right out of the box with the Hue White ambiance B22 starter kit. Includes Hue Bridge, 3 smart bulbs that offer the full spectrum of white light and a Smart Button.

Fitting

Light color

Shape

Model

Pack

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Up to 800 lumens*
  • Warm-to-cool white light
  • Hue Bridge included
  • Smart button included
Unlock the full power of smart lighting

The Bridge is the key to smart home experiences like you've never seen before.​

New Hue Bridge Pro and Philips Hue Bridge smart home lighting control systems.

Compare the Philips Hue colour ranges

Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colours of rich, powerful light.  

soft warm white setting

Soft white

The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming. 

warm to cool white setting

Warm-to-cool white

The White Ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.

million of colours setting

Millions of colours

The White and colour ambience range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colours of light – and yes, it instantly dims, too! 

Manage your set-up with the app

Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, set scenes and more – all in the Hue app.

Personalise with the Hue app

Go hands-free with voice

Control the bulbs in your starter kit – and any other Hue lights you add – with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

Voice-control activation

Control your way

Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.

Use smart accessories

Add any Hue smart accessory, such as the Hue dimmer switch or Hue motion sensor, to control the lights anywhere in your home.

Philips Hue smart accesories
Philips Hue is easy to install

Easy to set up, easier to use

Got a few minutes? That's all it takes to set up: connect the Hue Bridge to your Wi-Fi router, screw in your bulbs and customise your lights in the app.

Philips Hue range of products

Whole-home control

With the Hue Bridge, you can add up to 50 lights and 12 accessories throughout your entire home – including outside.

Where to use your Philips Hue starter kit

Questions & Answers

Can I control my Bridge Pro starter kit with my voice?

Can I put the bulbs from my Bridge Pro starter kit in different rooms?

Do I need an internet connection to use Bridge Pro starter kit?

What is included in a Bridge Pro starter kit?

Philips Hue product family

Specifications

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

