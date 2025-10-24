Calla Outdoor pedestal
Simly plug in and enjoy the 16 million colors to beautify your garden or create any ambiance you would like. The Calla bollard has light all around. The base unit provides 1 light points and all cables / power supply you need to get started
Current price is $239.95
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - base unit
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Aluminium