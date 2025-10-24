Support
Candle-shaped smart LED bulb with a white base, metallic screw cap, and a pink-tinted translucent top. Text: hue white and color.

Candle - E14 smart bulb

Add color to any room with this smart candelabra bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.

Create a starter kit

Create your own starter kit and save 20%!

Shop now

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • White and colored light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    39x117

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions & weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay