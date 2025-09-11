Hue Festavia globe bulb 2-pack (replacement)
Create a cozy glow or colorful party vibes around your patio, porch, or any outdoor space. These shatterproof globe bulbs emit a brilliant display of saturated color or white light, whether creating a gradient or playing animated light effects. Safe Low-volt system allows them to be plugged in to an existing power outlet using the included power supply.
Product highlights
- 2 lightguide bulbs
- Shatterproof
- Bright 50 lumen bulbs
- White and color gradient
Specifications
Design and finishing
Material
Synthetic