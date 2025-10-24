Support
Flexible lightstrip in a loop shape, emitting a pink glow, with a smooth finish and no visible switches or ports.

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter

Expand your outdoors with a Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter and bring ambiance to places you were not able to before. Flexible in nature and with perfect diffused light, the lightstrip is ideal for direct and indirect use.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Philips Hue Bridge required
  • Low energy consumption | A+
  • White and color light
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Multi Color

  • Color(s)

    black

  • Material

    Silicone

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

String light/Lightstrip

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions & weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay