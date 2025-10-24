Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter
Expand your outdoors with a Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter and bring ambiance to places you were not able to before. Flexible in nature and with perfect diffused light, the lightstrip is ideal for direct and indirect use.
Current price is $339.95
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Philips Hue Bridge required
- Low energy consumption | A+
- White and color light
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Multi Color
Color(s)
black
Material
Silicone