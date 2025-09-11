Perifo straight ceiling base kit (3 pendants)
This ceiling track lighting kit in black includes three pendant lights, a 1-meter rail, a 0.5-meter rail, and a power supply unit that sits in between two rails.
Current price is $649.99
Product highlights
- 171.5 cm
- Designed for ceilings
- Includes everything you need
- 3 pendants, 490 lm @2700k each
- Takes up 15.6 W from PSU
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Set the right mood with warm-to-cool white light
Choose from over 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light to create the perfect ambiance in your home for each activity and time of day. Use bright, white light each morning to start the day energized and alert, or match your evening wind-down routine with a dim golden glow.
Be your own lighting designer
Perifo track lighting doesn’t just look good — it looks any way you want it. Start with a kit and combine spotlights, pendants, light bars, and more to illuminate your home the way you like.
Completely customizable
Perifo track lighting is completely customizable — even after it’s installed — thanks to its easy click-in design. Add more lights, move them around on the tracks, or even extend your track lighting whenever you like.
Flexible design
Angle the spotlights. Lower or raise pendant lights. Rotate the gradient light tube. Perifo lights can be fine-tuned to shine where you like.
Made for ceilings or walls
Perifo track lighting offers both a ceiling and wall kit so you can choose exactly how you want to light your home.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic
Metal