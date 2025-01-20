Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Starter kit: 3x B22 / BC smart bulbs (1100 lumens)

Sale

Starter kit: 3x B22 / BC smart bulbs (1100 lumens)

Suitable for most fixtures, these starter kit B22 smart LED bulbs let you bring smart light anywhere in your home. Instantly set the mood with millions of shades of white and color light

Fitting

Light color

Shape

Model

Pack

Bright Days

$289.95

$173.97

Included in Bright Days Shop sale

Product highlights
  • White and color ambiance
  • Up to 1100 lumens*
  • White and colored light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Hue Bridge included
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Kick start your smart lighting

Each Philips Hue starter kit comes with a unique combination of lights, accessories and a Hue Bridge to give you everything you need to begin your journey with smart light.

Compare the Philips Hue colour ranges

Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colours of rich, powerful light.  

soft warm white setting

Soft white

The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming. 

warm to cool white setting

Warm-to-cool white

The White Ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.

million of colours setting

Millions of colours

The White and colour ambience range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colours of light – and yes, it instantly dims, too! 

Manage your set-up with the app

Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, set scenes and more – all in the Hue app.

Personalise with the Hue app

Go hands-free with voice

Control the bulbs in your starter kit – and any other Hue lights you add – with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

Voice-control activation

Control your way

Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.

Use smart accessories

Add any Hue smart accessory, such as the Hue dimmer switch or Hue motion sensor, to control the lights anywhere in your home.

Philips Hue smart accesories
Philips Hue is easy to install

Easy to set up, easier to use

Got a few minutes? That's all it takes to set up: connect the Hue Bridge to your Wi-Fi router, screw in your bulbs and customise your lights in the app.

Philips Hue range of products

Whole-home control

With the Hue Bridge, you can add up to 50 lights and 12 accessories throughout your entire home – including outside.

Where to use your Philips Hue starter kit

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

