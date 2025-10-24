Fuzo Outdoor Wall Light
Now expand Hue to your outdoors. The Fuzo wall light can be connected to your existing Hue bridge to enjoy all features like away from home control and scheduling, it truly welcomes you home with high light output. Hue bridge not included.
Current price is $164.95
Product highlights
- White
- Bridge required
- LED integrated
- Warm White light (2700K)
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Metal