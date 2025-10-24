Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
With three Philips Hue B22 smart bulbs that offer soft white light equivalent to traditional 75 W bulbs, one Hue Bridge, and one Hue smart button, you’ll have everything you need to add smart light throughout your home.
Current price is $159.95
Product highlights
- White
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
61x110