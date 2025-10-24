Support
Close up of front of Hue White Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

Enhance your lighting experience with a Philips Hue White bulb starter kit. Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of features such as wireless dimming, routines and timers. Control via the App, voice or the included Button.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White
  • Up to 1100 lumens*
  • Soft white light
  • Hue Bridge included
  • Smart button included
Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    60x110

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Packaging dimensions & weight

Power consumption

Service

Technical specifications

The bridge

The bulb

The switch

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay