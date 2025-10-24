Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Enhance your lighting experience with a Philips Hue White bulb starter kit. Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of features such as wireless dimming, routines and timers. Control via the App, voice or the included Button.
Current price is $159.95
Product highlights
- White
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60x110