*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Play gradient light tube large
Bring the cinema home with the Play gradient light tube large in black. Place or mount beneath a TV to cast a blend of colorful light. Rotate the tube to shine it in any direction — a perfect complement to surround lighting.
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Made for 60" TVs and larger
- Blends white and colored light
- Philips Hue Bridge and Hue sync box required
- Includes power supply
Seamlessly blend colors
Get a seamless blend of multiple colors of light — at the same time — in a single lamp. The colors flow together naturally, casting light against the wall to showcase a unique effect behind your TV.
Surround lighting effects
Experience the magic of surround lighting! The Play gradient light tube reacts to the content on the entire screen in real time, creating a captivating television viewing and gaming experience. Pair with other Philips Hue color-capable lights for a truly immersive effect.Requires the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box and Hue Bridge (sold separately).
Game Changing Home Entertainment
Philips Hue is the only smart lighting brand to easily sync your color-capable smart lights with movies and video games for thrilling home entertainment. The game-changing Hue Sync technology captures the content you're watching or playing and translates it into an immediate light script to create a colorful full-room experience.
High-quality, versatile design
Made with sturdy, high-quality materials, the Play gradient light tube can be laid flat at the base of the TV or even mounted to the underside of a TV stand or a shelf above. No matter the location, it shines a bright, bold gradient of colorful light.
Wash the wall with a gradient of light
Rotate the light tube 340 degrees to direct its blend of colorful light anywhere you’d like, creating a wash of indirect lighting without any glare on the TV itself.
Hue Sync mobile app and Hue Bridge required
The Philips Hue Play gradient light tube requires the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box, Hue Sync mobile app, and a Hue Bridge. The Bridge also allows you to add up to 50 lights and accessories throughout your entire home, create timers and routines, and control your lights from anywhere — inside or outside your home — with the Hue app. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box and Hue Bridge are sold separately.