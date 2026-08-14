Don’t just watch, feel every moment. Transform matches, movies and games with immersive Philips Hue lighting that brings the action beyond the screen.
- Free shipping
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- Two-year warranty
Upgrade your entertainment. Save your way.
Build the Hue entertainment setup that works for you. Save 40% on selected Hue products, or buy any 2 or more eligible Mix & Match products and save 25%.
Terms & Conditions
- This promotion is valid from 17 August to 31 August 2026.
- The discount is applied at checkout on www.philips-hue.com/en-au.
- This promotion is only valid on the select Philips Hue products featured on this page.
- This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on philips-hue.com.
- In the event of the return of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
- This promotion is subject to stock availability, and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
- Signify Australia reserves the right to cancel a promotional code at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.