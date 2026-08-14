Philips Hue smart lights sync with split-screen racing gameplay on a TV in a modern living room.

See it. Feel it. Hue it.

Don’t just watch, feel every moment. Transform matches, movies and games with immersive Philips Hue lighting that brings the action beyond the screen.

  • Free shipping
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • Two-year warranty

Upgrade your entertainment. Save your way.

Build the Hue entertainment setup that works for you. Save 40% on selected Hue products, or buy any 2 or more eligible Mix & Match products and save 25%.

Terms & Conditions

  • This promotion is valid from 17 August to 31 August 2026.
  • The discount is applied at checkout on www.philips-hue.com/en-au.
  • This promotion is only valid on the select Philips Hue products featured on this page.
  • This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on philips-hue.com.
  • In the event of the return of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
  • This promotion is subject to stock availability, and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
  • Signify Australia reserves the right to cancel a promotional code at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.
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