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Last Chance sale

Last Chance sale

Save up to 40% on select products in our seasonal clearance sale.

  • Free shipping
  • 30-day returns
  • Two-year warranty

Enjoy big seasonal savings

Give your smart light setup a refresh with our Last Chance sale. Enjoy up to 40% off a select range of bulbs and lamps. Be quick though. These products are part of our seasonal clearance — they won’t be around for long!

Sale
Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)

Hue White and color ambiance

Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)

Low-volt
Matte black finish
400 x 100 mm
PSU sold separately

$279.95

Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (800)

Hue White

Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (800)

Up to 800 lumens*
2 x E27 bulb
Bridge included
0

$164.95

Sale
Starter kit: 3x B22 / BC smart bulbs (800 lumens) + Smart Button

Hue White ambiance

Starter kit: 3x B22 / BC smart bulbs (800 lumens) + Smart Button

Up to 800 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Hue Bridge included
Smart button included

$259.95

$181.97

Item almost out of stock

40% off
Starter kit: 3x B22 / BC smart bulbs (800 lumens) + Smart Button

Hue White and color ambiance

Starter kit: 3x B22 / BC smart bulbs (800 lumens) + Smart Button

Up to 800 lumens*
White and colored light
Hue Bridge included
Smart button included

$354.95

$212.97

Temporarily out of stock

40% off
Starter kit: 3x E27 / ES smart bulbs (800 lumens) + Smart Button

Hue White and color ambiance

Starter kit: 3x E27 / ES smart bulbs (800 lumens) + Smart Button

Up to 800 lumens*
White and colored light
Hue Bridge included
Smart button included

$354.95

$212.97

Temporarily out of stock

Sale
Starter kit: 3x E27 / ES smart bulbs (800 lumens) + Smart Button

Hue White ambiance

Starter kit: 3x E27 / ES smart bulbs (800 lumens) + Smart Button

Up to 800 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Hue Bridge included
Smart button included

$259.95

$181.97

Temporarily out of stock

A man relaxes on a chair surrounded by warm white Philips Hue smart light.

More great deals from Philips Hue

Didn’t find what you wanted in our Last Chance sale? Take a look at our other great deals.

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About the Philips Hue Last Chance sale

How much discount can I expect to get on Philips Hue clearance items?

When do clearance sales take place?

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Terms & Conditions

Philips Hue Last Chance sale

1. This promotion is valid from 04 March 2026, until end of stock, 2026. 

2. The discount:
a. is applied directly to the product.

3. This promotion:
a. is subject to stock availability.
b. cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.
c. is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing, and typesetting errors.

4. The promoter Signify Commercial Australia Limited reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them.

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