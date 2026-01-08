Support
A bedroom glows with warm white tones of light from a Signe table lamp.

New year, new Hue: Save 30%

Make your 2026 resolutions a glowing success with smart light!

New Year Lighting Sale

Mix and match to save 30%

Save 30% when you buy 2 or more New Year sale items.

Discount applied at checkout.

 

Close up of front of Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter with 40W Power Supply

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter with 40W Power Supply

1 x 5 meter lightstrip
White and colored light
Power supply unit included
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of Bridge Pro

Hue

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center
Close up of front of Smart plug

Hue

Smart plug

Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Lily XL Outdoor spot light

White and color ambiance

Lily XL Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Close up of front of Appear Outdoor wall light

White and color ambiance

Appear Outdoor wall light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Close up of front of Impress Outdoor Wall light

White and color ambiance

Impress Outdoor Wall light

Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Close up of front of Infuse medium ceiling lamp

White and color ambiance

Infuse medium ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Festavia string lights

White and color ambiance

Festavia string lights

Create a gradient of color
250 smart color LEDs
20-meter cord
Indoor and outdoor use
Close up of front of Discover Outdoor Floodlight

White and color ambiance

Discover Outdoor Floodlight

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Exclusive
Close up of front of Festavia string lights

White and color ambiance

Festavia string lights

Create a gradient of color
100 smart color LEDs
8-meter cord
Indoor and outdoor use
Close up of front of Gradient lightstrip 2 meter - base kit with power supply

White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 2 meter - base kit with power supply

LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
All-new for 2026

Check out these latest launches included in the sale!

Perfect for lighting up the year ahead...

$179.95

Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

Sleep and wake-up light

Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming

$399.95

Temporarily out of stock

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m

Hue White and color ambiance

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m

14 m of string lights
20 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs

$439.95

Temporarily out of stock

Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

Sleep and wake-up light

Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming

$399.95

Temporarily out of stock

New
A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100

Hue White ambiance

A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100

Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Control using app or voice

$59.95

Temporarily out of stock

Starter kit: 3 E27 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Hue White and color ambiance

Starter kit: 3 E27 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colors
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center

$369.95

Temporarily out of stock

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m

Hue White and color ambiance

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m

21 m of string lights
30 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs

$569.95

Temporarily out of stock

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m extension

Hue White and color ambiance

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m extension

14 m string lights extension
20 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs

$379.95

Light up your resolutions!

Philips Hue smart lighting is ideal for boosting well-being at home,
making time with loved ones extra special and helping you focus on your hobbies.

A man in bed gently wakes to the soft warm white glow of light from a Signe floor lamp.

Give your wellbeing a boost

Need to focus, refresh or unwind? Philips Hue has you covered! Set Energise, Concentrate or Relax light scenes in the Hue app for tones of light that match your mood. Or why not set a gentle wake-up routine that mimics a natural sunrise?

Explore wellbeing lighting
Three friends enjoy a meal at home illuminated with warm tones of smart light.

Make more special moments shine

Looking to spend more quality time with loved ones this year? Make every moment extra special with smart light! Create the perfect setting for family time, romantic dinners and memorable parties. Time to get planning!

Explore mood lighting
A couple get immersed in a video game with blue tones of smart light.

Rediscover your favourite hobbies

Whether you're a gamer or a movie buff, Philips Hue has you covered. Get the right vibe with light scenes — choose from the bespoke gallery or craft your own. Sync your lights to on-screen content for a totally immersive experience.

Explore entertainment lighting

About the New Year smart lighting sale

When does the 2026 New Year sale start and end?

How can smart light contribute to a happy and healthy new year?

How can LED lights improve sleep quality in the new year?

Terms and Conditions

New Year 30% off promotion

  • This promotion is valid from 8 January to 21 January 2026.
  • Select any two or more products from the New Year sale range and save 30% on the total sale items. Any non-sale items in your basket will not have any discount applied.
  • The discount is automatically applied to the New Year sale items at checkout.
  • The discount is only applicable to products included in the New Year sale 2026 promotion.
  • In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount. 
  • This promotion is subject to stock availability.
  • This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.
  • This promotion is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing and typesetting errors.
  • The promoter is Signify Australia. Signify reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them.
