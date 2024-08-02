*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bundle: Discover floodlight + Secure battery camera
Stay up to date with what's going on in your outdoor space with the Discover floodlight and a Secure battery camera. Let the camera turn on your light when it detects motion, receive a notification on your mobile device, and then trigger a light or sound alarm from the Security Center in the Philips Hue app.
$429.98
Want to know when it’s back?
Sign up to receive an email when this product is back in stock. We’ll only send you this email once — check out our Privacy Policy for more details.
Product highlights
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bridge included
- White and color light
- Secure camera with 1080p HD video
- Control with the Philips Hue app
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Discover Outdoor Floodlight
Now expand Hue to your outdoors. The Discover Floodlight can be connected to your existing Hue bridge to enjoy all features to truly welcome you home. With millions of color options you can also create any ambiance. Hue bridge not included.Discover Outdoor Floodlight
1 x Hue Secure battery camera
Let Philips Hue keep an eye on your home for you! Get a crisp, clear 1080p HD live stream, turn on the lights or send an alert to your mobile device when motion is detected, or even trigger a sound alarm with a tap in the Hue app. This wireless home security camera is easy to mount and install in any home.Secure battery camera
Specifications
Product information
Amount
2
Technical specifications
$359.95
$305.96
$289.96
$260.96
$264.96
$225.22