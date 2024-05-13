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Last Chance sale

Last Chance sale

Save up to 30% on select products in our seasonal clearance sale.

  • Free shipping over €50
  • 30-day returns
  • Two-year warranty

Enjoy big seasonal savings

Give your smart light setup a refresh with our Last Chance sale. Enjoy up to 30% off a select range of bulbs and lamps. Be quick though. These products are part of our seasonal clearance — they won’t be around for long!

Sale
GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$59.99

$19.99

Sale
GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Soft white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$39.99

Item almost out of stock

20% off
Starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs (60 W)

Hue White

Starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs (60 W)

Up to 800 lumens*
2 x E26 bulb
Bridge included

$109.99

$69.99

Temporarily out of stock

20% off
Play gradient light tube large

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient light tube large

Made for 60" TVs and larger
Includes power supply
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

$269.99

$161.99

Temporarily out of stock

20% off
Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (60 W)

Hue White and color ambiance

Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (60 W)

Up to 800 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Hue Bridge included

$249.99

$183.99

Temporarily out of stock

A man relaxes on a chair surrounded by warm white Philips Hue smart light.

More great deals from Philips Hue

Didn’t find what you wanted in our Last Chance sale? Take a look at our other great deals.

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About the Philips Hue Last Chance sale

How much discount can I expect to get on Philips Hue clearance items?

When do clearance sales take place?

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Terms & Conditions

Philips Hue Last Chance sale

1. This promotion is valid from July 24, 2023, until end of stock, 2023. 

2. The discount:
a. is applied directly to the product.
b. will be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.

3. This promotion:
a. is subject to stock availability.
b. cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.
c. is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing, and typesetting errors.

4. The promoter is Signify Canada. Signify reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them.

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