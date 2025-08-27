Cameras, contact sensors, doorbells and smart lights work together to help protect your loved ones-using the Philips Hue system you already own.
Where home security meets smart lighting
Security cameras
Keep watch on your home at all times. Featuring a crisp and clear 2K or 1080p HD live stream, night vision, and a speaker for two-way talk and sound alarms, these cameras are your eyes and ears when you’re not there.
Doorbell Camera
Monitor your front door with a smart video doorbell. See, hear and know who's there anytime, from anywhere. When motion is detected, your lights turn on for added visibility.
Contact sensors
Supreme peace of mind. When armed, contact sensors send you an alert - and even trigger lights - as soon as someone opens a window, door, cabinet, or safe. Philips Hue Bridge required.
Plans
Get more security features, such as smart motion detection zones and access to up to 60 days of video history, with a plan. Choose between Basic or Plus, based on your needs.
App control
Alerts sent straight on your phone. Trigger light or sound alarms with a tap. With the Philips Hue app, you’ve got smart home security in the palm of your hand.
Start with smart security
Get everything you need to set up a smart home security system with a starter kit. You’ll get all the best features at the best value — and instant peace of mind for your home and your wallet.
Customize your smart home security
Hue
Bridge
$69.99
$55.99
Hue
Secure contact sensor
$89.99
$71.99
Hue
Secure contact sensor
$89.99
$71.99
Hue
Extension cable for outdoor use 5m
$24.99
$19.99
Hue
Secure wired camera with desktop stand
$209.99
$169.99
Hue
Secure anti-drop cable
$19.99
$15.99
Questions & answers about Home Security
What types of Secure cameras are available?
What types of Secure cameras are available?
What do I need to start using Philips Hue security features?
What do I need to start using Philips Hue security features?
Which Philips Hue products work with a Secure setup?
Which Philips Hue products work with a Secure setup?
Can I add Secure devices to my Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue setup?
Can I add Secure devices to my Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue setup?
Is there a free trial of the Secure plan's paid features?
Is there a free trial of the Secure plan's paid features?
Can't find an answer?
Can't find an answer?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.