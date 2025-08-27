Support

Where home security meets smart lighting

Cameras, contact sensors, doorbells and smart lights work together to help protect your loved ones-using the Philips Hue system you already own.

A white Hue security placed on a shelf next to a plant

Security cameras

Keep watch on your home at all times. Featuring a crisp and clear 2K or 1080p HD live stream, night vision, and a speaker for two-way talk and sound alarms, these cameras are your eyes and ears when you’re not there.

A black Hue Doorbell camera mounted on a wall.

Doorbell Camera

Monitor your front door with a smart video doorbell. See, hear and know who's there anytime, from anywhere. When motion is detected, your lights turn on for added visibility.

Hue contact sensor

Contact sensors

Supreme peace of mind. When armed, contact sensors send you an alert - and even trigger lights - as soon as someone opens a window, door, cabinet, or safe. Philips Hue Bridge required. 

Couple reviewing security footage on a tablet

Plans

Get more security features, such as smart motion detection zones and access to up to 60 days of video history, with a plan. Choose between Basic or Plus, based on your needs.

Suspicious silhouette approaching the back door

App control

Alerts sent straight on your phone. Trigger light or sound alarms with a tap. With the Philips Hue app, you’ve got smart home security in the palm of your hand.

Philips Hue smart home security end-to-end encryption

Get end-to-end encryption

Your privacy is our priority. By default, every Philips Hue Secure camera uses end-to-end encryption (E2EE). All video, audio, and snapshots are encrypted with a passphrase that only you have.

Two Philips Hue smart bulbs, a Hue Bridge Pro, two Hue contact sensors, and Hue wired secure camera in white.

Start with smart security

Get everything you need to set up a smart home security system with a starter kit. You’ll get all the best features at the best value — and instant peace of mind for your home and your wallet.

