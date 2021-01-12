Signify takes privacy and security very seriously, and strives to put our website users first in all aspects of our business. Signify utilises cookies to help you to get the most out of the Signify websites.



Please be aware that Signify currently does not make use of a technical solution that would enable us to respond to your browser's 'Do Not Track' signals. In order to manage your cookie preferences, however, you may alter the cookie settings in your browser settings at any time. You may accept all, or certain, cookies. If you do disable our cookies in your browser settings, you may find that certain sections of our website(s) will not work. For example, you may have difficulties logging in or making online purchases.



You can find further information on how to alter your cookie settings for the browser that you use from the following list: