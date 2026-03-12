1. Number of lights and controls supported:

With a Bridge Pro you can connect 3 timed more lights to create a large setup to cover your whole home, inside and outside. Go from 50 to 150+ lights and from 12 to 50 accessories/controls

2. The number of personalized light scenes:

With Bridge Pro you can save and manage up to 500 different scenes.

3. MotionAware™:

This New feature allows you to turn your existing Hue lights into motion sensors for more light control and security.

MotionAware™ allows you to turn your existing Hue lights into motion sensors. Up to 95% of existing Hue products are compatible with this feature

4. Data protection

The new Zigbee Trust Center always keeps your connection secure by preventing unauthorized access. 5. Place the Bridge Pro anywhere. Connect it to your router over WiFi or use the Ethernet cable provided. We recommend using the Ethernet cable for the most reliable connection. However, it will also deliver a strong an stable performance over Wi-Fi.