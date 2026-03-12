Bridge
Current price is $89.99
Current price is $89.99
About the Bridge
The Hue Bridge is the heart of your integrated, intuitive smart lighting and security system. With easy installation and guided setup in the Hue app, the Bridge connects your lights, cameras, and sensors to work together in harmony.
- Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
- Unlocks light and security integration
- Enables Hue Sync surround lighting
- Compatible with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings
- Simple set up
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677458478
Design and finishing
- Color
- White
- Material
- Synthetic
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Environmental
- Operational humidity
- 0%<H<80% (non condensing)
- Operational temperature
- 0°C - 40°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Power adapter included
- Yes
Guarantee
- 2 years
- Yes
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 046677458478
- Net weight
- 0.21 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.29 kg
- Height
- 14 cm
- Length
- 7.2 cm
- Width
- 14.6 cm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929001180643
Packaging information
- EAN
- 046677458478
Power
- Power Supply
- 120 V (US)
Power consumption
- Adapter voltage
- 5
- Standby power consumption
- 0.1
- Power
- 3
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 26 mm
- Overall length
- 88 mm
- Overall width
- 88 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- The bridge
- Frequency band 2400-2483.5MHz
- Weight
- 280
- Mains power
- 100-240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II - Double Insulated
- Mounting options
- Wall, Standing
The bridge
- Frequency band
- 2400-2483.5 MHz
- Max. number of bulbs
- 50
- Mounting options
- Desktop, Wall
- Power adapter
- 100–240 V AC / 50–60Hz, Output voltage: 5 V DC 600mA, Standby power: 0.1 W max
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
- Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home, Samsung Smartthings
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 36 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- iOS, Android
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available
FAQs
What does the Philips Hue Bridge do?
The Bridge is both the heart and brains of the Philips Hue smart lighting system, unlocking the full suite of smart lighting features. It lets you control your lights from anywhere in the world via the Hue app, create recurring automations, extend your smart lighting to your outdoor spaces, experience surround lighting for your entertainment, and make your home more secure with light and camera integration. Add and configure accessories and use any voice assistant you like.
Can I use the Bridge Pro with all my Philips Hue lights and accessories?
Yes. All Philips Hue products can connect to the Bridge Pro to create a comprehensive smart lighting system.
Need to know more details about migrating from Hue Bridge to Hue Bridge Pro?
You can find step-by-step instructions and troubleshooting tips here
What is the difference between Bridge Pro and Bridge?
1. Number of lights and controls supported:
With a Bridge Pro you can connect 3 timed more lights to create a large setup to cover your whole home, inside and outside. Go from 50 to 150+ lights and from 12 to 50 accessories/controls
2. The number of personalized light scenes:
With Bridge Pro you can save and manage up to 500 different scenes.
3. MotionAware™:
This New feature allows you to turn your existing Hue lights into motion sensors for more light control and security.
MotionAware™ allows you to turn your existing Hue lights into motion sensors. Up to 95% of existing Hue products are compatible with this feature
4. Data protection
The new Zigbee Trust Center always keeps your connection secure by preventing unauthorized access. 5. Place the Bridge Pro anywhere. Connect it to your router over WiFi or use the Ethernet cable provided. We recommend using the Ethernet cable for the most reliable connection. However, it will also deliver a strong an stable performance over Wi-Fi.
Can I connect Bridge Pro via Wi-Fi instead of using an ethernet cable?
Yes, while we still recommend connecting via an ethernet cable for optimal stability, Bridge Pro can connect via Wi-Fi meaning you can place it anywhere.
Frequently bought together
Bridge Pro
$159.99
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
$349.99
Play gradient lightstrip 75" + Bridge Pro
$509.98
$458.98
Play light bar double pack
$199.99
Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
$199.99
Starter kit: 4 E26 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro
$349.99
Impress outdoor wall light
$179.99
Sync box + Bridge Pro
$589.98
$501.48
ST23 - E26 smart bulb
$109.99
Twilight sleep and wake-up light black
$379.99
Calla Outdoor bollard
$159.99
Flux strip light 10ft
$99.99
Hue Play Floor lamp large
$209.99
Signe gradient floor lamp
$419.99
Slim Downlight 4 inch
$89.99