Bridge

Create your own starter kit and save up to 20%!

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Close up of front of Hue Bridge
In stock

About the Bridge

The Hue Bridge is the heart of your integrated, intuitive smart lighting and security system. With easy installation and guided setup in the Hue app, the Bridge connects your lights, cameras, and sensors to work together in harmony.

  • Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
  • Unlocks light and security integration
  • Enables Hue Sync surround lighting
  • Compatible with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings
  • Simple set up

Frequently bought together

Create a starter kit
Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center

$159.99

Create a starter kit
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

$349.99

Sale
Play gradient lightstrip 75" + Bridge Pro

Play gradient lightstrip 75" + Bridge Pro

White and colored light
Smooth color blending
Bridge Pro simple setup
Control with app, voice, or accessories

$509.98

$458.98

Create a starter kit
Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

Integrated LED
White
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*

$199.99

Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

Made for 24" to 27" monitors
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge

$199.99

New
Starter kit: 4 E26 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Starter kit: 4 E26 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colors
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center

$349.99

Create a starter kit
Impress outdoor wall light

Impress outdoor wall light

Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$179.99

Sale
Sync box + Bridge Pro

Sync box + Bridge Pro

Sync lights to your TV screen
Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
Bridge Pro simple setup
AI-powered Bridge Pro features

$589.98

$501.48

2nd bulb 30% off
ST23 - E26 smart bulb

ST23 - E26 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$109.99

Exclusive
Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming

$379.99

Create a starter kit
Calla Outdoor bollard

Calla Outdoor bollard

Low-volt
Matte black finish
104 x 252 mm
PSU sold separately

$159.99

Create a starter kit
Flux strip light 10ft

Flux strip light 10ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
1200 lumen

$99.99

New
Hue Play Floor lamp large

Hue Play Floor lamp large

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync color matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box

$209.99

Create a starter kit
Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$419.99

New
Slim Downlight 4 inch

Slim Downlight 4 inch

Tunable white and color light
Chromasync™ color matching
800 lumens
Water-resistant (IP44)

$89.99

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

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