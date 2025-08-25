If you’re wondering, “How do I make my lights react to my music?” or “How do I set up a security system with lights?” , we’ve got the breakdown of everything you need to make it happen.
What you need for Philips Hue
I want to...
Get convenient smart control
With this smart lighting setup, you’ll be able to automate your lights, use motion sensors and switches, and control your lights from anywhere using the app.
What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Any Philips Hue light
- Hue app
- Hue MotionAware™
- Philips Hue dimmer switch (optional)
Can I get this setup without a Bridge or Bridge Pro?
We recommend…
Hue
Bridge
$69.99
$55.99
Hue
Motion sensor
$54.99
$43.99
Hue
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
$34.99
$27.99
Hue
Tap dial switch
$69.99
$55.99
Hue
Smart plug
$39.99
$31.99
I want to...
Get cool light effects
Make your house look like an Instagram post. With this smart lighting setup, you’ll be able to set scenes, animate your lights, and use effects.
What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights
- Hue app
- Philips Hue dimmer or Tap dial switch (optional)
Can I get cool light effects without a Bridge?
We recommend…
Hue White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)
$249.99
$199.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Gradient lightstrip 80 inch
$199.99
$159.99
I want to...
Get outdoor lighting
Make your yard, porch, or patio shine. With this smart lighting setup, you’ll be able to install smart lights outside your home, whether you wire them into the electricity or use Low-volt to place them anywhere in your space.
What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue outdoor lights
- Hue app
Can I get outdoor lighting without a Bridge?
We recommend…
Hue White and color ambiance
PAR38 - E26 smart bulb
$79.99
$63.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
$349.99
$279.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
$169.99
$135.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 80 inch
$149.99
$119.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Resonate Outdoor wall light
$189.99
$151.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Calla Outdoor bollard
$149.99
$119.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Appear Outdoor wall light
$179.99
$143.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall Light (Low-Volt)
$169.99
I want to...
Set up a security system
Get a full-home security system. With this setup, you’ll be able to monitor your home in real-time with smart security cameras and sensors.
What you can use
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue lights
- Hue Secure cameras
- Hue Secure contact sensors
- Hue MotionAware™
How do I build a Philips Hue Secure setup?
We recommend…
Hue
Secure starter kit with contact sensors
$399.99
$339.99
Hue
Motion sensor
$54.99
$43.99
Hue
Secure starter kit with camera
$499.99
$409.99
Hue
Secure contact sensor
$89.99
$71.99
Hue
Bridge
$69.99
$55.99
Hue
Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera
$439.99
$339.99
Hue
Secure wired camera with desktop stand
$209.99
$169.99
I want to...
Get sleep and wake-up lighting
Smart lighting for better wellbeing. With this smart lighting setup, you’ll be able to create Wake up and Go to sleep automations and use the Natural light scene.
What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White ambiance or White and color ambiance lights
- Hue app
Can I get sleep and wake-up lighting without a Bridge?
We recommend…
Hue White ambiance
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)
$49.99
$37.49
Hue White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E26 smart bulbs (75 W) + smart button
$239.99
$179.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Candle - E12 smart bulb
$59.99
$47.99
Hue White and color ambiance
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)
$109.99
$82.49
Hue White and color ambiance
Go portable accent light
$109.99
$87.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Signe gradient table lamp
$319.99
$255.99
I want to...
Sync lights to TV
We know you’re like, “Why would I need that?” But trust us — you'll get it. With this smart lighting setup, you’ll be able to sync your lights to TV shows, movies, or console games.
What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights
- Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box or the Philips Hue Sync TV app*
- Hue app
*The sync box can be used with any TV that uses HDMI-connected devices, such as a set-top box, streaming device, or gaming console. The Sync TV app is compatible with certain Samsung and LG TVs.
Can I sync lights to my TV without a Bridge?
We recommend…
Hue White and color ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
$319.99
$255.99
I want to...
Sync lights to music
Make your lights move to the beat. With this smart lighting setup, you’ll be able to sync your lights to music.
What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights
- Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box (optional)*
- Hue app
*If you have a Spotify account, you can sync music directly from the Philips Hue app. If you want to sync music via another service, you can use the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box.
Can I sync lights to my music without a Bridge?
We recommend…
Hue White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)
$249.99
$199.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Go portable accent light
$109.99
$87.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Hue Go portable table lamp
$199.99
$159.99
I want to...
Sync lights to PC
Gamers get it. With this smart lighting setup, you’ll be able to sync your lights to anything on your computer screen.
What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights
- Philips Hue Sync desktop app
- Hue app
Can I sync lights to my PC without a Bridge?
We recommend…
LIGHTSTRIPS
Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
$219.99
$175.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Gradient lightstrip 80 inch
$199.99
$159.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Play light bar single pack
$89.99
$71.99
Questions & answers
Why do some setups require a Philips Hue Bridge?
What do I do with my regular switches?
What happens if someone turns off the light switch?
Can I start with Bluetooth and add a Bridge later?
What about my lamps that have integrated non-smart lights?
Do I always have to use the app to control my lights?
What’s the difference between a smart hub and a Bridge?
Where in my house is a good place to start?
Do I have to be “techy” to use smart lights?
What if I have a physical dimmer switch instead of a light switch?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.