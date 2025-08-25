Support

What you need for Philips Hue

If you’re wondering, “How do I make my lights react to my music?” or “How do I set up a security system with lights?” , we’ve got the breakdown of everything you need to make it happen. 

I want to...

Get convenient smart control

Get cool light effects

Get outdoor lighting

Set up a security system

Get sleep and wake-up lighting

Sync lights to TV

Sync lights to music

Sync lights to PC

Philips Hue convenient control

I want to...

Get convenient smart control

With this smart lighting setup, you’ll be able to automate your lights, use motion sensors and switches, and control your lights from anywhere using the app.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Any Philips Hue light
- Hue app
- Hue MotionAware™
- Philips Hue dimmer switch (optional)

Can I get this setup without a Bridge or Bridge Pro?

We recommend…

End of summer sale
Bridge

Hue

Bridge
Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption

$69.99

$55.99

End of summer sale
Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere

$54.99

$43.99

End of summer sale
Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$34.99

$27.99

End of summer sale
Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$69.99

$55.99

End of summer sale
Smart plug

Hue

Smart plug
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$39.99

$31.99

Philips Hue cool light effects

I want to...

Get cool light effects

Make your house look like an Instagram post. With this smart lighting setup, you’ll be able to set scenes, animate your lights, and use effects.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights
- Hue app
- Philips Hue dimmer or Tap dial switch (optional)

Can I get cool light effects without a Bridge?

We recommend…

End of summer sale
Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)

Hue White and color ambiance

Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)
Up to 1100 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Hue Bridge included

$249.99

$199.99

End of summer sale
Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$199.99

$159.99

Philips Hue outodoor lighting

I want to...

Get outdoor lighting

Make your yard, porch, or patio shine. With this smart lighting setup, you’ll be able to install smart lights outside your home, whether you wire them into the electricity or use Low-volt to place them anywhere in your space.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue outdoor lights
- Hue app

Can I get outdoor lighting without a Bridge?

We recommend…

End of summer sale
PAR38 - E26 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

PAR38 - E26 smart bulb
1 x PAR38 bulb
White and colored light
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Weatherproof

$79.99

$63.99

End of summer sale
Lily Outdoor spot light

Hue White and color ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$349.99

$279.99

End of summer sale
Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Hue White and color ambiance

Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$169.99

$135.99

End of summer sale
Lightstrip Outdoor 80 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 80 inch
1 x 80 inch lightstrip
1 x power supply unit
White and colored light

$149.99

$119.99

End of summer sale
Resonate Outdoor wall light

Hue White and color ambiance

Resonate Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$189.99

$151.99

End of summer sale
Calla Outdoor bollard

Hue White and color ambiance

Calla Outdoor bollard
Low-volt
Matte black finish
104 x 252 mm
PSU sold separately

$149.99

$119.99

End of summer sale
Appear Outdoor wall light

Hue White and color ambiance

Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$179.99

$143.99

Impress Outdoor Wall Light (Low-Volt)

Hue White and color ambiance

Impress Outdoor Wall Light (Low-Volt)
Low-volt
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
PSU sold separately

$169.99

Temporarily out of stock

Philips Hue security system

I want to...

Set up a security system

Get a full-home security system. With this setup, you’ll be able to monitor your home in real-time with smart security cameras and sensors.

What you can use
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue lights
- Hue Secure cameras
- Hue Secure contact sensors
- Hue MotionAware™

How do I build a Philips Hue Secure setup?

We recommend…

End of summer sale
Secure starter kit with contact sensors

Hue

Secure starter kit with contact sensors
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and color light
Contact sensors included
Bridge included

$399.99

$339.99

Item almost out of stock

End of summer sale
Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere

$54.99

$43.99

End of summer sale
Secure starter kit with camera

Hue

Secure starter kit with camera
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and color light
Camera and sensors included
Bridge included

$499.99

$409.99

Item almost out of stock

End of summer sale
Secure contact sensor

Hue

Secure contact sensor
Wireless installation
Automates your light
Long battery life
Mounts on doors and windows

$89.99

$71.99

End of summer sale
Bridge

Hue

Bridge
Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption

$69.99

$55.99

End of summer sale
Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera

Hue

Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera
End-to-end encryption
Floodlight turns on when motion is detected
Triggers light alarm
Wires in to home's electricity

$439.99

$339.99

Item almost out of stock

End of summer sale
Secure wired camera with desktop stand

Hue

Secure wired camera with desktop stand
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Stand included

$209.99

$169.99

Philips Hue sleep & wake-up lighting

I want to...

Get sleep and wake-up lighting

Smart lighting for better wellbeing. With this smart lighting setup, you’ll be able to create Wake up and Go to sleep automations and use the Natural light scene.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White ambiance or White and color ambiance lights
- Hue app

Can I get sleep and wake-up lighting without a Bridge?

We recommend…

Sale
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)

Hue White ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)
Up to 806 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$49.99

$37.49

Sale
Starter kit: 3 E26 smart bulbs (75 W) + smart button

Hue White and color ambiance

Starter kit: 3 E26 smart bulbs (75 W) + smart button
Up to 1100 lumens*
White and colored light
Hue Bridge included
Smart button included

$239.99

$179.99

Temporarily out of stock

End of summer sale
Candle - E12 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

Candle - E12 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$59.99

$47.99

Sale
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)

Hue White and color ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)
Up to 806 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$109.99

$82.49

Temporarily out of stock

End of summer sale
Go portable accent light

Hue White and color ambiance

Go portable accent light
Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$109.99

$87.99

End of summer sale
Signe gradient table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient table lamp
Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$319.99

$255.99

Item almost out of stock

Philips Hue sync lights to TV

I want to...

Sync lights to TV

We know you’re like, “Why would I need that?” But trust us — you'll get it. With this smart lighting setup, you’ll be able to sync your lights to TV shows, movies, or console games. 

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights
- Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box or the Philips Hue Sync TV app*
- Hue app

*The sync box can be used with any TV that uses HDMI-connected devices, such as a set-top box, streaming device, or gaming console. The Sync TV app is compatible with certain Samsung and LG TVs.

Can I sync lights to my TV without a Bridge?

We recommend…

End of summer sale
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

$319.99

$255.99

Philips Hue sync lights to music

I want to...

Sync lights to music

Make your lights move to the beat. With this smart lighting setup, you’ll be able to sync your lights to music.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights
- Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box (optional)*
- Hue app

*If you have a Spotify account, you can sync music directly from the Philips Hue app. If you want to sync music via another service, you can use the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. 

Can I sync lights to my music without a Bridge?

We recommend…

End of summer sale
Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)

Hue White and color ambiance

Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)
Up to 1100 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Hue Bridge included

$249.99

$199.99

End of summer sale
Go portable accent light

Hue White and color ambiance

Go portable accent light
Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$109.99

$87.99

End of summer sale
Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Hue Go portable table lamp
Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$199.99

$159.99

Philips Hue sync lights to PC

I want to...

Sync lights to PC

Gamers get it. With this smart lighting setup, you’ll be able to sync your lights to anything on your computer screen.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights
- Philips Hue Sync desktop app
- Hue app

Can I sync lights to my PC without a Bridge?

We recommend…

End of summer sale
Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

LIGHTSTRIPS

Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Made for 32" to 34" monitors
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge

$219.99

$175.99

Item almost out of stock

End of summer sale
Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$199.99

$159.99

End of summer sale
Play light bar single pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Play light bar single pack
Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*

$89.99

$71.99

Questions & answers

Why do some setups require a Philips Hue Bridge?

What do I do with my regular switches?

What happens if someone turns off the light switch? 

Can I start with Bluetooth and add a Bridge later?

What about my lamps that have integrated non-smart lights? 

Do I always have to use the app to control my lights?

What’s the difference between a smart hub and a Bridge?

Where in my house is a good place to start?

Do I have to be “techy” to use smart lights?

What if I have a physical dimmer switch instead of a light switch?

How it works

How it works

Dive deep into the inner workings of Philips Hue.

Explore
App

App

See what you can do with our award-winning app.

Explore

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

