Smart home products

Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$399.99

Close up of front of Slim Downlight 6 inch

White and color ambiance

Slim Downlight 6 inch
Integrated LED
Thin profile for low ceilings
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$79.99

Close up of front of Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$199.99

Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

White and color ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$349.99

Close up of front of GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

White and color ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)
White and color light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$134.99

Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Hue

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights

$399.99

Close up of front of Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4"

White and color ambiance

Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4"
Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light

$69.99

Close up of front of Bridge

Hue

Bridge
Simple setup
Smart control
Add up to 50 lights
Control with your voice

$69.99

Close up of front of Candle - E12 smart bulb

White and color ambiance

Candle - E12 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$59.99

-30%
Close up of front of ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

White Ambiance Filament

ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb
Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$54.99

$38.49

Close up of front of Secure battery camera

Hue

Secure battery camera
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Battery powered
Wall mount included

$229.99

Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

$319.99

smart lighting and smart home products

Smart lighting explained

If you're still wondering what smart bulbs can really do, start with our guide to smart lighting.
smart security products

What is security lighting?

Effective security lighting is no longer a matter of installing a few bright lights here and there.

smart home automation

Smart home automation

Let Philips Hue lights, sensors, security cameras, and the Hue app work together to bring you peace of mind, whether you’re home or away.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

