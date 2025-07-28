Browse the entire collection of smart home products from Philips Hue! Decorate your home — inside and out — with smart light fixtures, lamps, and bulbs, as well as smart security cameras and sensors.
137 products
Create a starter kit
White and color ambiance
Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$399.99
White and color ambiance
Slim Downlight 6 inch
Integrated LED
Thin profile for low ceilings
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$79.99
Create a starter kit
White and color ambiance
Gradient lightstrip 80 inch
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$199.99
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue bridge*
$349.99
White and color ambiance
GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)
White and color light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$134.99
Hue
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
$399.99
White and color ambiance
Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4"
Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light
$69.99
Create a starter kit
Hue
Bridge
Simple setup
Smart control
Add up to 50 lights
Control with your voice
$69.99
Create a starter kit
White and color ambiance
Candle - E12 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$59.99
-30%
White Ambiance Filament
ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb
Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$54.99
$38.49
Hue
Secure battery camera
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Battery powered
Wall mount included
$229.99
White and color ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
$319.99
Guide to smart home products
What are smart home products?
What smart home products work with Google Home?
What smart home products work with Alexa?
What smart home devices for lights do we have?
What other types of smart home products do we offer?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.