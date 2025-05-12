Support
The words Bright Days glowing with flairs of white light on a purple background to announce the Philips Hue lighting sale.

Bright Days lighting sale Save 30%

Our biggest and brightest sale is back for 2025!

Shop sale
  • Free shipping over $50
  • Free returns for 30 Days
  • Two-year warranty

Smart lights and home security

smart home bundles with lights and sync box

Bundles

LED light bulb

LED Bulbs

Hue Bridge, dimmer switch and two smart light bulbs

Starter kits

strip light with pink and yellow light

Strip Lights

smart home security camera and contact sensor

Home security

dimmer switch with back plate

Accessories

Signe LED floor lamp

Floor lamps

Lily XL outdoor spotlight

Outdoor lights

Small Lily outdoor spotlight

Spotlights

Large LED pendant in pink

Pendant lights

LED recessed light

Recessed Lighting

LED ceiling light in pink

Ceiling lights

Iris LED table lamp

Table lamps

LED wall light with pink light

Wall lights

TV mounts for Play gradient lightstrip

Replacements

All smart home products
A Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K connected to a TV and Philips Hue smart lighting.

Elevate the way you play and watch

HDMI sync box 8K

Shop now
F1 Driver George Russell is sitting on a couch facing the TV while playing a racing video game.

From the race track to your home

Mercedes - AMG PETRONAS F1

Explore
Smart home bundles

Just for you

Bundles for every occasion

Shop bundles

What Philips Hue can do

With Philips Hue smart lights, the Bridge, and the Philips Hue app, you have a smart lighting system that goes far beyond turning on and off your lights.

What it does

What it does

Automate your lights, add smart accessories, sync your lights to the screen — Philips Hue is packed with features that make smart lighting extraordinary.

Smart lights features
How it works

How it works

What’s a Bridge, and why do you need it? Check out how Philips Hue works — and how easily you can get started.

How smart lights work

...and what you can do with Philips Hue

From simply setting the mood to creating immersive experiences when watching TV, playing a game, or listening to music, Philips Hue brings you more benefits than you thought possible.

Mood LED lighting

Ambiance

Set the mood

Explore mood lighting
Inmersive LED lighting

Entertainment

Immerse yourself

Explore surround lighting
Smart home security

Security

Feel safer

Explore security lighting
Circadian LED lights

Wellbeing

Feel better

Explore wellness lighting
Explore all smart lighting benefits
Shop by room

Shop by room

Philips Hue has lights for every room, inside and out. Browse by living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and more to see which products we recommend for each.

Explore the rooms

Works with Philips Hue

Philips Hue is compatible with countless other smart home devices, platforms, and assistants to help make life more convenient.

Works with Philips Hue

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay