Limited Warranty – for USA and Canada

Signify warrants that this device’s hardware components will be free from defects in material and workmanship for a period of two (2) years from the date of delivery, unless a different period is stated in or on the packaging of the product, when used as directed (the “Warranty Period”). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Warranty Period for all Energy Star-certified products is three (3) years from the date of delivery. This limited warranty only applies to the hardware components contained in the original packaging; it does not apply to any software, even if packaged or sold with the hardware components. Signify does not warrant that use of this device will be uninterrupted or error-free. This Limited Warranty is extended only to the original purchaser of the device. It does not extend to any subsequent owner or other transferee or user of the device. In addition, this Limited Warranty only applies to devices purchased from Signify or a Signify-authorized reseller.

If this device does not conform to this limited warranty, Signify will send you, at its election, a replacement device or refund your original price upon receipt of the returned device, register receipt and proof of purchase. Please call our toll-free number, 1-800-555-0050, or write to us (address indicated on the packaging) or via www.philip-hue.com “Contact Philips” to find out how to return the device. This limited warranty does not cover any damage or defect due to (a) improper storage, installation or use; (b) failure to follow instructions; (c) modifications or unauthorized repairs; (d) normal wear and tear; (e) or external causes such as accident, neglect, abuse, misuse, acts of God or other acts beyond our reasonable control. REPLACEMENT OR REFUND IS YOUR SOLE REMEDY. EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES ARE LIMITED IN DURATION TO THE DURATION OF THIS LIMITED WARRANTY. LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES IS HEREBY EXPRESSELY EXCLUDED. Some states and provinces do not allow exclusion of incidental or consequential damages, so the above limitation or exclusion may not apply to you. This limited warranty gives you specific legal rights, and you may also have other rights which vary from state to state and province to province. This limited warranty is subject to, and may be superseded by, our End of Support policy to the extent Signify decides to terminate support for this device in accordance with its End of Support policy, available here: www.philips-hue.com/endofsupportpolicy

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