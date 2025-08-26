Hue MotionAware™

Turn your lights into motion sensors! With MotionAware™, your lights switch themselves (or any other Hue lights) on or off when they detect a presence.

This innovative feature, available exclusively with Bridge Pro, works by measuring fluctuations in the strength of the Zigbee signals the lights are already sending to each other.

MotionAware™ is easy to set up in the Hue app and the vast majority of Hue lights and devices both old and new support it.