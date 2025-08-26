With Philips Hue, you won’t just get smart features — you’ll get a smart home setup that works together seamlessly.
Turn your lights into motion sensors! With MotionAware™, your lights switch themselves (or any other Hue lights) on or off when they detect a presence.
This innovative feature, available exclusively with Bridge Pro, works by measuring fluctuations in the strength of the Zigbee signals the lights are already sending to each other.
MotionAware™ is easy to set up in the Hue app and the vast majority of Hue lights and devices both old and new support it.
The Hue app will guide you to create up to 4 motion areas around your home and help you assign 3 or 4 compatible lights per area.
Get notifications and trigger alarms when intruders are detected in your motion areas (requires subscription).
Choose how MotionAware™ behaves: define the detection area, calibrate sensitivity, create time slots when detection is live, and select which lights are triggered.
MotionAware™ will automatically learn over time about changes in your rooms to ensure optimal motion detection.
Schedule your lights to turn on and off — at your chosen settings — at any time.
Have your lights slowly brighten in the morning and dim before bed for a gentler wake up and more relaxing bedtime routine.
Have your lights turn on automatically when you near home and turn off when you leave.
Choose your combination of lights and settings to turn on and off at any time.
Count down with light! Set a timer to have your lights flash or change color after a set amount of time.
It’s all about setting the scene — and we mean that literally. Scenes are the combination of your lights’ colors and brightness, which sets the mood (or “ambiance”) of the room.
Created by lighting designers, these scenes are categorized by mood, occasion (yes, we’ve got holiday scenes!), and vibes.
Animate your lights to mimic candles, the cosmos, an underwater exploration...and much more!
Running over a 24-hour period, these scenes allow your lights to transition through different settings throughout the day.
With gradient lights, you get more functionality. Choose from Linear, Mirrored, and Scattered for different lighting looks.
Watch your lights dim, brighten, flash, and change color in sync with TV, movies, games, and music.
The only home security system that truly integrates lights, cameras, and sensors.
It’s the visible and audible doorbell. Set up a Hue doorbell to flash your lights, play a tone, and send you an instant notification.
Know if your camera or doorbell was triggered by a person, animal, vehicle, or package. You can even turn off alerts for certain things or get push notifications for important ones.
Set up a Mimic presence automation as part of your security system, so that your lights turn on and off at the times you’d expect when someone is home.
All your Hue devices work together seamlessly — and you can control them all with the Hue app.
Philips Hue works with countless other smart home devices, platforms, and assistants to help make life more convenient.
Get the full suite of features, including automations, full-home control, Hue Sync, and Hue Secure.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.