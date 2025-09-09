Support
LED light bulbs

Smart LED light bulbs

With different types of shapes and bases, our smart LED light bulbs can fit almost any lamp or fixture in your home — making it easy to add smart light throughout your home.

41 products
All products Starter Kits (2) Bulbs (41) Lightstrips (19) Security (24)
Soft warm white

Soft warm white

(4)

Warm-to-cool white

Warm-to-cool white

(8)

Colored light

Colored light

(14)

New
Close up of front of Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 3 pack

Bulb

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 3 pack
Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​
New
Close up of front of A21 - E26 smart bulb - 1600

White and color ambiance

A21 - E26 smart bulb - 1600
Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color

Bright home security

Let light work together with the Secure system to give you peace of mind in the palm of your hand.

Learn more
New
Close up of front of A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

White and color ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100
Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
New
Close up of front of A19 - E26 smart bulb - 810

White ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 810
Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Control using app or voice
New
Close up of front of A19 - E26 smart bulb - 810

White and color ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 810
Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
New
Close up of front of Essential starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (800 lm)

White and color ambiance

Essential starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (800 lm)
Up to 800 lumens
Essential color light
Low dimming to 2%​
Includes Hue Bridge
New
Close up of front of A21- E26 smart bulb - 1600

White ambiance

A21- E26 smart bulb - 1600
Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Control using app or voice
New
Close up of front of A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

White and color ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100
Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
New
Close up of front of Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 2 pack

Bulb

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 2 pack
Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​
New
Close up of front of A21 - E26 smart bulb - 1600

White

A21 - E26 smart bulb - 1600
Up to 1600 lumen
Warm white light
Ultra-low dimming 5%
Control using app or voice
New
Close up of front of A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

White ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100
Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Control using app or voice
New
Close up of front of Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W

Bulb

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W
Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​
1-12 of 41

Guide to smart LED light bulbs

What’s the difference between White ambiance and White smart light bulbs?

How long do smart light bulbs last?

How bright are smart bulbs?

Do smart bulbs work even when the Wi-Fi is down?

How do smart led light bulbs work?

Do smart bulbs work in any lamp?

Do all smart led bulbs need a smart hub?

What are the types of security light bulbs?

I need help with my smart light bulb. What should I do?

Are smart bulbs Bluetooth compatible?

Are all smart light bulbs LED?

Learn about smart LED light bulbs

led bulbs and smart lighting

Smart lighting explained

If you're still wondering what smart bulbs can really do, start with our guide to smart lighting.

mr16 and gu 10 led bulbs

MR16 vs. GU10 bulbs

These two superheroes of lighting are compact and great at directing light exactly where you need it. But what is the difference between MR16 and GU10 bulbs?

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay