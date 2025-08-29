Support
LED strip Lights

Smart LED strip lights

Philips Hue lightstrips is the premier LED strip  light solution. Light up any space. Strike up any  mood. That’s simply brilliant.

18 products
Close up of front of Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch

White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch
LED integrated
Requires a gradient lightstrip basekit
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

Get to know our strip lights

Compare all the options for indoors and out.

Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Close up of front of Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension

Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension
Shines multiple colors of light at once
Power supply unit included
Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
80 inch base lightstrip + 40 inch extension
Close up of front of Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inch

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inch
1 x 197 inch lightstrip
1 x power supply unit
White and colored light
Close up of front of Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch
Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Close up of front of Solo lightstrip 33 feet

LIGHTSTRIPS

Solo lightstrip 33 feet
Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
33 ft

Close up of front of Solo lightstrip 10 feet

LIGHTSTRIPS

Solo lightstrip 10 feet
Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
10 ft
Close up of front of Solo lightstrip 16 feet

LIGHTSTRIPS

Solo lightstrip 16 feet
Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
16 ft
Close up of front of Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

LIGHTSTRIPS

Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Made for 24" to 27" monitors
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
LED strip lights for any room

bedroom led strip lights

LED strip lights for bedrooms

Smart LED strip lighting can be used to add subtle decorative effects to any bedroom or transform the space with colorful light.
living room led strip light

LED strip lights for living rooms

Place smart LED strip lighting strategically around the living room to add accent lighting for any mood.

