Front and back garden lights

Celebrating something? Dress up your back garden with colourful smart light to match the moment. Going away? Get extra peace of mind by pairing your smart porch lights with motion sensors.

A group of friends dine outdoors surrounded by colourful smart lighting set to shades of purple and warm orange.

Back garden lighting to set the mood

Whether you’re dining al fresco in the summer or hunkering down under a blanket on crisp Autumn evenings, you can use smart light to make any outdoor moment magical.

Best back garden lights for mood lighting

Lily Outdoor spot light

Hue White and color ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$169.99

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter
1 x 2 meter lightstrip
White and colored light
Power supply unit included
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$259.99

Appear Outdoor wall light

Hue White and color ambiance

Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$259.99

Temporarily out of stock

Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Hue Go portable table lamp
Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$279.99

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter
1 x 5 meter lightstrip
White and colored light
Power supply unit included
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$429.99

A man approaches a front door lit by two wall lanterns connected to an outdoor motion sensor.

Porch lights for peace of mind

Turn your outdoor smart lights into security lights. Pair them with sensors to help deter unwanted visitors, whether you’re home or away.

Guide to porch and back garden lighting

What’s the best way to beautify my space with back garden lights?

How can smart lights help keep my back garden secure?

How do I string lights across my back garden?

More smart front and back garden lighting ideas

Porch lighting ideas to make your house pop

Porch lighting ideas to make your house pop

Make the perfect first impression of your home to your visitors with these porch lighting ideas.

Explore more porch lighting ideas

