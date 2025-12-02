Support
Dining room lighting

Dining room lighting

Whether it's a romantic dinner, family gathering or a day of working from home, Philips Hue has smart dining room lights that can adjust to any occasion.

Dining room lights: transform meals

Transform meals with dining room lights

Want the ambience of a restaurant at home? Make dinner as intimate or lively as you want with a tap in the Philips Hue app. Set warm, cosy tones for a weeknight meal or opt for bright, fun colours during a dinner party with friends.

Festavia string lights

Hue White and color ambiance

Festavia string lights

Create a gradient of color
250 smart color LEDs
20-meter cord
Indoor and outdoor use

$399.99

Temporarily out of stock

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$109.99

Festavia string lights

Hue White and color ambiance

Festavia string lights

Create a gradient of color
500 smart color LEDs
40-meter cord
Indoor and outdoor use

$649.99

Temporarily out of stock

Go portable accent light

Hue White and color ambiance

Go portable accent light

Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$179.99

A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600

Hue White and color ambiance

A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600

Up to 1521 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$129.99

New
Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

LIGHTSTRIPS

Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
2900 lumen

$229.99

G95 - E27 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

G95 - E27 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$149.99

ST72 - E27 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

ST72 - E27 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$149.99

Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 meter

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$39.99

Temporarily out of stock

New
OmniGlow strip light 3m

LIGHTSTRIPS

OmniGlow strip light 3m

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white

$299.99

Item almost out of stock

A60 - E27 smart bulb

Hue White Ambiance Filament

A60 - E27 smart bulb

Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$59.99

Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor

Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere

$79.99

Gradient lightstrip 2 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 2 meter

LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$269.99

Temporarily out of stock

Triangle - E27 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

Triangle - E27 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$184.99

New
OmniGlow strip light 5m

LIGHTSTRIPS

OmniGlow strip light 5m

4500 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white

$449.99

Item almost out of stock

Dining room lighting for entertaining

Light your dining room for entertaining

Every get-together needs the perfect soundtrack — and with Philips Hue, you can make your dining room lights dance right along to the music.

Best dining room lights for entertaining

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$49.99

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.

image by anonymous containing Table, Furniture, Computer, Laptop, Personal computer

@kimiefalk

image by dutchguy84 containing Table, Furniture, White, Building, Wood

@dutchguy84

image by anonymous containing Table, Property, Furniture, Chair, Building

@derby.shire.home

image by anonymous containing Plant, Furniture, Table, Chair, Lighting

@ingbertsen

image by Wouter van Foeken containing Table, Furniture, Property, Building, Decoration

@Wouter van Foeken

image by anonymous containing Table, Furniture, Property, Light, Wood

@klusjesmam

image by myhomeofzodiac containing Table, Furniture, Window blind, Window, Houseplant

@myhomeofzodiac

image by nyifaget containing Property, Window, Furniture, Blue, Building

@nyifaget

Guide to dining room lighting

