Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.
$799.99
Product highlights
- Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
- HDMI 2.1 certified
- Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
- Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
- No camera or wires hanging in front of your screen
White and color ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 65”
- Made for 65” to 70” TVs
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and colored light
- Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
$489.99
White and color ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 55”
- Made for 55” to 60” TVs
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and colored light
- Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
$449.99
White and color ambiance
Play light bar double pack
- Integrated LED
- Black
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
- Control with your voice*
$259.99
White and color ambiance
Signe gradient floor lamp
- Black
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$529.99
$370.99
White and color ambiance
Play light bar single pack
- Integrated LED
- Black
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
- Control with your voice*
$144.99
White and color ambiance
Go portable accent light
- Integrated LED and battery
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue bridge to unlock more
$179.99
Hue
Bridge
- Simple setup
- Smart control
- Add up to 50 lights
- Control with your voice
$109.99
$76.99
Sync your Philips Hue lights to your TV screen
Create an immersive media experience with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. Simply connect the sync box to an HDMI media device — including streaming devices, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and more — to watch streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Your lights will dim, brighten, and change color in sync with the content on your TV screen.
Fast and seamless light experience
Experience zero delay as your lights sync to your TV screen — whether you’re playing movies, music, or games — creating a truly immersive media experience. Watch your favorite content like never before with the sync box.
Works with any Hue color-capable light
The sync box works with all Philips Hue White and color ambiance bulbs or fixtures. Add up to 10 Philips Hue color-capable lights to your Entertainment area, and then watch as each light individually responds to your on-screen TV content to bring your media to life with surround lighting.
Personalize settings in the app
Make your entertainment media experience your own. Use the app to change your light settings, such as the brightness and speed of the effects, as well as define default start-up settings.
Easy to install, set up, and use
A simple setup allows you to easily connect to your Hue Bridge and use your sync box with any TV and HDMI device. Control your entertainment experience and sync box any way you want: with the app, on-product control button, any infrared TV remote, or your voice via Amazon Alexa, Siri, and the Google Assistant.