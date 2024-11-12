LED technology

Why are smart lights LED? A few reasons:

1. They don't heat up like other types of lights, which would damage the chip that makes them smart.

2. LEDs already have internal electronics, so it's easy to include the smart chip.

3. They can produce millions of light colors.

4. They're the current standard in home lighting, due in part to LED energy efficiency.

So, that's one acronym out of the way. There are a few others, like RGB, IC, WW... these acronyms refer to the colors of the LEDs.

Did you know? Signify, the company behind Philips Hue, is also behind Color Kinetics, which focuses on "dynamic architectural lighting systems" (that means fancy professional lighting for arenas and light shows, stuff like that). One of their biggest research areas is color — that means we've got access to the best of the best in color lighting.