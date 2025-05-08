Support
Bedroom lighting

Bedroom lighting

Personalise the most personal space in your home with smart bedroom lights that can adapt to your morning, afternoon and evening routine.

Shop bedroom lights
Bedroom lighting for any routine

Bedroom lighting for any routine

Whether you're waking up or winding down, a Wake up or Go to sleep automation on your bedroom lights can support and enhance your lifestyle.

Best bedroom lights for well-being

Shop all bedroom lights
Bedroom lights to match your mood

Bedroom lights to match your mood

Incorporate colour bedroom lights to set the scene for any part of your day. Bright in the morning, warm in the evening and anything in between.

Best bedroom lights for mood lighting

Shop all bedroom lights

See your smart lights in your bedroom

Picture this – well, with AR, you don't have to! The Hue app can show you how our lamps will really look in your bedroom. Available on iOS. 

Download on the app store
Discover all products in AR
Twilight sleep and wake-up lamp providing gentle illumination in a serene bedroom

Twilight sleep and wake-up lamp

Hue Play (light bar) 

View in AR
Bloom table lamp

Bloom table lamp

Go table lamp 

View in AR
Infuse ceiling light brightening up a modern bedroom.

Infuse ceiling light

Signe floor lamp

View in AR

Twilight sleep and wake-up lamp

Bloom table lamp

Infuse ceiling light

Guide to bedroom smart lighting

What colour light is best for the bedroom?

How to create mood lighting in the bedroom?

How do I hang string lights in the bedroom

More smart bedroom lighting ideas

Bedroom wall light ideas to try

Bedroom wall light ideas to try

Get inspired with wall lighting ideas for the bedroom. Find out how to use wall lights to enhance your morning and evening rituals, and your wall art!

Explore more bedroom wall lights ideas

Explore other rooms

Living room lighting

Dining room lighting

Kitchen lighting
Bathroom lighting

Bathroom lighting

Gaming room lights

Front and backyard lighting

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay