Kitchen lighting

Add a pinch of smart to your kitchen lighting! No matter your taste, Philips Hue helps you bring a little more flavour (and colour) to your kitchen.

Modern kitchen with bright white kitchen lighting

Kitchen lights: day and night

Smart kitchen lights make cooking easier and more enjoyable than ever! Use bright tones for focusing on creating your dish and softer warm ones while enjoying the meal.

Best kitchen lights for everyday lighting

GU10 - smart spotlight

Hue White and color ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight

White and color light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$109.99

$76.99

GU10 - smart spotlight

Hue White and color ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$99.99

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$109.99

$65.99

Enrave medium ceiling lamp

Hue White ambiance

Enrave medium ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$349.99

Play gradient light tube large

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient light tube large

Made for 60" TVs and larger
Includes power supply
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

$419.99

GU10 - smart spotlight

Hue White ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight

Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$59.99

GU10 - smart spotlight

Hue White ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight

Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$54.99

Enrave pendant

Hue White ambiance

Enrave pendant

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$549.99

A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600

Hue White and color ambiance

A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600

Up to 1521 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$129.99

Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100)

Hue White and color ambiance

Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100)

Up to 1100 lumens*
White and colored light
Smart control
Hue Bridge included

$329.99

Play gradient lightstrip 55”

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 55”

Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

$449.99

A60 - E27 smart bulb

Hue White Ambiance Filament

A60 - E27 smart bulb

Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$59.99

Modern kitchen lit with kitchen track lighting

Task-to-mood kitchen lighting

With smart kitchen lighting, you can make the heart of your home ready for anything. Bright white light helps you prep a meal, while softer tones transform it into the perfect entertaining space.

Guide to kitchen smart lighting

What colour light is best for kitchens?

How do I lighten up a dark kitchen?

What is the best lighting for a kitchen island?

More smart kitchen lighting ideas

6 Kitchen lighting ideas

The best kitchen lighting ideas from the experts at Hue. Brighten up all areas of your kitchen to help you cook, decorate, relax and socialise.

Guide to kitchen recessed lighting

Recessed lighting suits all types of kitchens. Need inspiration? Read our guide of how to best use recessed lighting in your kitchen

