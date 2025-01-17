5 September 2024
Whether you want to build the ultimate solo battle station or a space where you and your friends can slay enemies together, gaming lights create next-level experiences. Here are our top gaming room lighting ideas.
Gaming lights for your PC
Gaming room lights for PC setups are designed to give you a truly immersive experience — especially when you sync them to your screen.
Backlights for monitors
Play gradient lightstrips for PC were designed for monitor backlighting. Made for single- or triple-monitor setups, the lightstrip attaches easily to the back of monitors with the included mounts. The lightstrips feature individually controllable LEDs with "zones" of color — this ensures an even blend of light.
Gaming lamps for more impact
Any color-capable Hue lights can be added to a gaming room setup and synced to the screen. Our best picks are Play light bars, which can be laid down or stood upright on either side of your monitor. A Signe table lamp can also be used on either side of your PC gaming setup for an added gradient of colorful light.
Synchronize your gaming lights
Once you've got your lightstrips in position, you can set them to one light — or multiple colors of light — for a colorful glow around your monitor. But you can do one better: to sync them to your screen, so that the lights will dim, brighten, and flash along with the in-game action! The free Hue Sync desktop app allows you to sync whatever's on your monitor to the lights in your PC gaming room.
Gaming lights for your TV
More of a console gamer? Use the Play HDMI sync box 8K, which supports the highest-quality picture for the ultimate light syncing experience. Using its four HDMI ports, you can connect whatever gaming console you use — and then sync your games to the lights around you.
For the lighting, use the Play gradient lightstrip for TV: it comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach it to the back of your TV.
For an added blend of colorful light, place a Play gradient light tube, which you can rotate for the perfect angle, below the TV. Remember that you can sync up to 10 lights at once, so you can add more around the room for a totally immersive effect.
Office by day, gaming room by night
Not everyone is lucky enough to have a space that's solely dedicated to gaming — for example, your gaming space may double as a bedroom or home office. Luckily, your smart lights can create the perfect atmosphere whether you're gaming or not.
If your gaming room is also an office, try setting your gaming room lights to the Concentrate light recipe while you work. It features a cool white light setting to help you focus. Is your gaming space also a bedroom? Try a Go to sleep automation, which slowly turns the lights to a warm glow and signals that it's time for sleep — no more late-night gaming sessions!