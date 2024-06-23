September 1, 2023

Fumbling for the bathroom light switch in the middle of the night? Struggling to flick the hallway light on with your elbow while carrying heavy bags of groceries? What if your body became the light switch?

When you connect your smart lights to Hue motion sensors, they're triggered by your body’s movement. Lights switch on and off automatically as you, your family, or your guests move from room to room. As well as convenience, smart lights paired with outdoor motion sensors can also help bring you peace of mind by deterring unwanted guests at night or when you’re away from home.