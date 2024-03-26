Support
5 creative uses for colour-changing light bulbs

01 March 2024

Smart colour-changing light bulbs are known for their versatility, easy controls and millions of colours of light — but what can you do with all those colours? Check out all these innovative ways to get the most out of your LED colour-changing light bulbs.

Set dynamic scenes

In the Philips Hue app (what some might call the color-changing light bulb app), you can smoothly transition your lights through an array of colors and brightness levels with dynamic scenes. Just select a color scene you've added to My scenes from the scene gallery and tap the play button that appears over the scene card. You can even edit the pace it shifts from one color to another by tapping the three-dots icon. Give it a go at your next get-together and decorate the party with dynamic scenes!

Couple sitting on couch in front of a TV with color smart lights casting onto the wall

Experience next level entertainment

For one of the best color-changing light bulb experiences with Philips Hue, you'll need a Bridge. It unlocks the full suite of smart lighting features, including syncing, which lets your color changing lights sync with the content on your screen and bring what's happening on your TV or computer to life to create a light show unlike any other. 

Create a captivating ambiance by syncing your lights with your screen. You can sync your smart lights with your TV or PC screen by connecting them to the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box for TV or PC. Or you can install the Hue Sync TV app or download the Hue Sync desktop app on your PC to create a dynamic visual experience that complements the content on your screen.

Bright idea: Hosting a party? Get your guests talking — and dancing! — by syncing your color changing lights to your playlist. Just sync your music with Spotify and watch as your lights dance, brighten, dim, and change color with the beat.

Create design details with color-changing light bulbs

Using smart color-changing light bulbs can certainly help get you into the right mood — but it can also be part of your home's interior design. Cast color light under your bookshelves using lightstrips, creating an atmospheric backlight for your books and decor. Create an eye-catching feature by directing color light at plants or art, or shine colorful light on bare walls for a unique wall-washing effect.

Woman standing at a backlit bookshelf displaying books and ornaments

Use color-changing light bulbs as timers

Instead of using the jarring sound of an alarm as a timer, use LED color-changing light bulbs. Flood the living room in purple light to tell the kids to finish up that last game before bedtime — and then switch to a deeper purple five minutes later to let them know their time is up. For the eco-conscious, you can use your lights to keep you on track: set a timer for your shower, turning your lights red (or green!) when you've gone over your set time limit.

Take smart color-changing light bulbs outdoors

Turn your outdoor space into distinct destinations using preset light scenes in the Philips Hue app. Outdoor color-changing light bulbs can create the perfect backdrop for takeout sushi by lighting your backyard in the vibrant red, blue, and purple lights of the Osaka light scene. Banish any vacation blues by bringing the beach back home with the Honolulu or Palm Beach scenes — or cool things down on a humid night with Arctic aurora.

