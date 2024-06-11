The Best Living Room Light Fixture Ideas

When it comes to living room lighting ideas, get creative with accent lighting! Accent lights are designed to highlight special features — like fireplaces, or individual objects, such as pictures. Accent lights can even be an eye-catching statement themselves.

Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs are a perfect example! Handblown and made of crystal-clear glass, Lightguide bulbs are a real statement piece. The reflections from the inner tube and coating create a unique light effect that complements the bulb's unique shape. Choose from small globe, large globe, ellipse, triangular, and Edison. Use them in your existing table lamps (no shade required!) to perfectly match your decor. Or why not suspend them over your coffee table or reading corner using the matching fabric-wrapped cord and elegantly shaped cover.