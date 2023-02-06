Support

Philips Hue and August

With Philips Hue and August, your smart locks work together with your lights to give you a home that’s truly smart.

Smart locks for a smart home

Keyless entry, automated lights

August smart locks give you keyless entry to your home and, when paired with Philips Hue, your lights will turn on before you even get inside.

Let your lights react to your lock

Program your lights to turn off and your door to lock automatically when you’re ready for bed. Coming home from work? The door unlocks and the lights turn on!

Get August smart locks

August smart locks don’t just look great — they help you feel safer throughout your home, too.

Get support

We’re always happy to help! If you need more support in pairing Philips Hue and August, take a look at more questions and answers or get in touch with us.

