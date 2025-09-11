A67 - B22 smart bulb - 1600
Bring premium-quality, warm white light (2700K) into your home with our smartest bulb yet. With a maximum brightness of 1600 lumens and ultra-low dimming capabilities, you can truly customize your light to suit your needs, adjusting smoothly from full brightness all the way down to 5% using the Hue app.
Product highlights
- Up to 1600 lumens
- Warm white light
- Low dimming to 5%
- Control using app or voice
Specifications
Durability
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
25,000