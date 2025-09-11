A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600
Bring the benefits of natural daylight into your home with our smartest bulb yet, redesigned to use 40% less energy and equipped with full-spectrum white light—freely adjustable to anywhere between cozy candlelight hues and energizing, crisp white light. Then customize your light even further with ultra-low dimming from full brightness all the way down to 0.2%.
Product highlights
- Up to 1600 lumen
- Full-spectrum light (1000-20000K)
- Dimmable to 0.2% brightness
- Control using app or voice
- Easy to install and use
Specifications
Durability
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
25,000