Support
Close up of front of Hue White Ambiance Filament G125 globe - B22 smart bulb

G125 globe - B22 smart bulb

The biggest and boldest vintage smart bulb, the G125 bulb features warm-to-cool white light, an elegant coiled filament, a standard B22 base, and all the smart features of the system.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White Ambiance Filament
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • Warm to cool white
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    125x191

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay