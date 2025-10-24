G125 globe - B22 smart bulb
The biggest and boldest vintage smart bulb, the G125 bulb features warm-to-cool white light, an elegant coiled filament, a standard B22 base, and all the smart features of the system.
Current price is $99.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance Filament
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Warm to cool white
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
125x191