Edison-style smart bulbs combine a classic design with smart control. Instantly set the mood – whether they're on or off.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable straight out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
G125 globe - E27 smart bulb
The biggest and boldest vintage smart bulb, the G125 bulb features warm-to-cool white light, an elegant coiled filament, a standard E27 base, and all the smart features of the system.
Fitting
Light color
Shape
Pack
$99.99
Included in Bright Days: 30% off Shop sale
Product highlights
- White Ambiance Filament
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Warm to cool white
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
$329.99
$230.99
White ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
White and color ambiance
Starter kit B22
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
$329.99
$230.99
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
$329.99
$230.99
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
$269.99
$188.99
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Smart control
- Hue Bridge included
$329.99
Vintage design meets modern performance
Manage your set-up with a tap
Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, create automations, and more — all in a Hue app.
Go hands-free with voice
Simple voice commands allow you to control your Filament bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.
Use smart accessories
Filament bulbs do everything a standard Philips Hue bulb can do, including work with your smart accessories such as a Hue dimmer switch or motion sensor.
Easy wireless dimming
Dim the warm white light of Filament bulbs down low to create a cosy atmosphere.
Designed for versatility
These vintage-inspired LED smart bulbs look great however you use them: in a wall fixture, hung bare from the ceiling or placed in your favourite lamp.
Where to put Filament bulbs
Questions & Answers
Do I need special fittings for Philips Hue Filament bulbs?
Do I need special fittings for Philips Hue Filament bulbs?
Are Filament bulbs traditional incandescent bulbs?
Are Filament bulbs traditional incandescent bulbs?
Are Hue Filament bulbs Bluetooth-compatible?
Are Hue Filament bulbs Bluetooth-compatible?
What colour are Philips Hue Filament bulbs?
What colour are Philips Hue Filament bulbs?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.