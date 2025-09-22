Support
  • Works in every home
  • Dimmable straight out of the box
  • Easy to install yourself
Close up of front of Hue White Ambiance Filament ST72 Edison - B22 smart bulb

ST72 Edison - B22 smart bulb

Get warm-to-cool white light with the ST72 bulb. Featuring a B22 base, coiled inner filament, and instant dimming, and the full suite of smart light features, this LED bulb brings the old and new together.

Fitting

Light color

Shape

Pack

Temporarily out of stock

Want to know when it’s back?

Sign up to receive an email when this product is back in stock. We’ll only send you this email once — check out our Privacy Policy for more details.

Product highlights

  • White Ambiance Filament
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • Warm to cool white
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual
image by anonymous containing Mirror, Tap, Property, Plumbing fixture, Sink

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

image by anonymous containing Mirror, Tap, Property, Plumbing fixture, Sink

@unserhaus21

image by living_byjoy containing table, chair, dining room, dinning table, modern

@living_byjoy

Vintage design meets modern performance

Edison-style smart bulbs combine a classic design with smart control. Instantly set the mood – whether they're on or off.

Manage your set-up with a tap

Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, create automations, and more — all in a Hue app.

Customise your lights with the Hue app

Go hands-free with voice

Simple voice commands allow you to control your Filament bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

Voice-control activation

Control your way

Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.

Use smart accessories

Filament bulbs do everything a standard Philips Hue bulb can do, including work with your smart accessories such as a Hue dimmer switch or motion sensor.

Philips Hue smart accesories
Filament kitchen set-up

Easy wireless dimming

Dim the warm white light of Filament bulbs down low to create a cosy atmosphere.

Easy to install

Designed for versatility

These vintage-inspired LED smart bulbs look great however you use them: in a wall fixture, hung bare from the ceiling or placed in your favourite lamp.

Where to put Filament bulbs

Questions & Answers

Do I need special fittings for Philips Hue Filament bulbs?

Are Filament bulbs traditional incandescent bulbs?

Are Hue Filament bulbs Bluetooth-compatible?

What colour are Philips Hue Filament bulbs?

Philips Hue product family

Can’t see the answer you were looking for?

Please check Support

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    72x163

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay