The Philips Hue luster P45 E14 bulb lets you integrate your smallest lamps and fixtures into your Philips Hue smart lighting system. About the size of a golf ball, the luster bulb fits where other, longer E14 bulbs can’t. Available in White, White ambiance, or White and color ambiance, the luster bulb brings millions of shades of white and color light to any area of your home.