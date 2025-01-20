Festavia string lights are the ultimate indoor and outdoor decor, bringing a magical touch to the holidays — or every day.
- Personalise with Hue app
- Create a gradient of colour
- Sync with music
Festavia string lights
With 250 smart mini LEDs along a 20-meter cord, Festavia string lights are the perfect indoor and outdoor decoration. Create a gradient of color along the string, set an effect such as Sparkle or Prism, or use one shade of white or color to create a more traditional look.
Num. of LEDs
$399.99
Product highlights
- 250 smart color LEDs
- 20-meter cord
- Black cord
- Includes power supply
- Indoor and outdoor
Fun, festive lighting
Customise with the Hue app
Set up in the Hue app to get instant control of your string lights – along with all your other lights! With the Hue app, you can also set automations and more.
Go hands-free with voice
Control with voice commands by pairing with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.
Control your way
Use the Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your string lights.
Add accessories
Get a little more convenience out of your lights with easy-to-use accessories such as a Philips Hue dimmer switch or Tap dial switch.
Indoors and outdoors
Festavia string lights are weatherproof, so they can be used both inside your home or outside all year round. And because it's Low-volt compatible, you can connect it to the same power supply unit as your other outdoor lights.
Special string light styles
Once you've set your scene, make it unique! Use the Linear style for a gradient of colour in a single line, Scattered for a random arrangement of colour or Mirrored to mirror the colours from the middle of the string.
Set the scene
Beyond the special holiday scenes that make that time of the year extra festive, any scene from the Hue scene gallery looks beautiful on Festavia — making for perfect year-round decor.
White and color ambiance
Go portable accent light
- Integrated LED and battery
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue bridge to unlock more
$179.99
Hue
Bridge
- Simple setup
- Smart control
- Add up to 50 lights
- Control with your voice
$109.99
$76.99
Hue
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Easy access to light scenes
- Use as a remote control
$49.99
Hue
Tap dial switch
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Easy access to light scenes
- Use as a remote control
$94.99
Hue
Motion sensor
- Wireless installation
- Automates your lights
- Adjusts light to time of day
- Mounts anywhere
$79.99
Questions & Answers
