Fugato single spotlight
Highlight your favorite items with Hue Fugato which offers a beautiful light beam in any tone of white and over 16 million colors. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal