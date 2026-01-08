Support
A bedroom glows with warm white tones of light from a Signe table lamp.

New year, new Hue: Save 30%

Make your 2026 resolutions a glowing success with smart light!

New Year Lighting Sale

Mix and match to save 30%

Save 30% when you buy 2 or more New Year sale items.

Discount applied at checkout.

 

43 products

Categories

New
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m

White and color ambiance

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m

14 m of string lights
20 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
New
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m

White and color ambiance

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m

21 m of string lights
30 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
New
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m extension

White and color ambiance

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m extension

14 m string lights extension
20 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Close up of front of Bridge Pro

Hue

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center
New
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 5m

LIGHTSTRIPS

OmniGlow strip light 5m

4500 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

Sleep and wake-up light

Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
Close up of front of Iris copper special edition

White and color ambiance

Iris copper special edition

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Outdoor 100W power supply

Hue

Outdoor 100W power supply

Extension cable
Power up to 100W
Black
Close up of front of Luster - E14 smart bulb

White and color ambiance

Luster - E14 smart bulb

White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Infuse medium ceiling lamp

White and color ambiance

Infuse medium ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
All-new for 2026

Check out these latest launches included in the sale!

Perfect for lighting up the year ahead...

Light up your resolutions!

Philips Hue smart lighting is ideal for boosting well-being at home,
making time with loved ones extra special and helping you focus on your hobbies.

A man in bed gently wakes to the soft warm white glow of light from a Signe floor lamp.

Give your wellbeing a boost

Need to focus, refresh or unwind? Philips Hue has you covered! Set Energise, Concentrate or Relax light scenes in the Hue app for tones of light that match your mood. Or why not set a gentle wake-up routine that mimics a natural sunrise?

Explore wellbeing lighting
Three friends enjoy a meal at home illuminated with warm tones of smart light.

Make more special moments shine

Looking to spend more quality time with loved ones this year? Make every moment extra special with smart light! Create the perfect setting for family time, romantic dinners and memorable parties. Time to get planning!

Explore mood lighting
A couple get immersed in a video game with blue tones of smart light.

Rediscover your favourite hobbies

Whether you're a gamer or a movie buff, Philips Hue has you covered. Get the right vibe with light scenes — choose from the bespoke gallery or craft your own. Sync your lights to on-screen content for a totally immersive experience.

Explore entertainment lighting

About the New Year smart lighting sale

Terms and Conditions

New Year 30% off promotion

  • This promotion is valid from 8 January to 21 January 2026.
  • Select any two or more products from the New Year sale range and save 30% on the total sale items. Any non-sale items in your basket will not have any discount applied.
  • The discount is automatically applied to the New Year sale items at checkout.
  • The discount is only applicable to products included in the New Year sale 2026 promotion.
  • In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount. 
  • This promotion is subject to stock availability.
  • This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.
  • This promotion is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing and typesetting errors.
  • The promoter is Signify New Zealand. Signify reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them.
