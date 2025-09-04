Return your order
You can return your order free of charge within 30 days of delivery. Please visit www.philips-hue.com/support and select 'Return a product' to start the process.
Warranty policy
All Philips Hue products have a two-year limited warranty unless longer statutory period by law.
Installation services
If you don't have time to install your Philips Hue products or would just rather just leave it to professionals, let OnTech do it for you! We’ve partnered with them to help get you set up and show you how your smart lighting system works — at your home, at your convenience.